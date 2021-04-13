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THE RETURN OF TRUMP - HAPPY 4TH - ROBERT DAVID STEELE REVEALS ALL
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924 views • April 13, 2021
John Michael Chambers is joined by co host James Grundvig and Robert David Steele to discuss Trump's return, child pedophilia, corruption on both sides of the political system & much more on this special 10:00 AM broadcast of Making Sense of the Madness.
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