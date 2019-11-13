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Schiff releases procedures for public impeachment hearings
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4 views • November 13, 2019
House Intelligence Committee Chair Rep. Adam Schiff releases a memo detailing the format for the public impeachment hearings; John Roberts has the details from the White House. Watch the first public hearing live at 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday here: https://youtu.be/WJ6g1Ss8k70
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