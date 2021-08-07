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Dr. McCullough - The Medical Field Needs A New Method For COVID Testing! (This would verify it does not exist)
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362 views • August 07, 2021
https://www.globalresearch.ca/does-the-virus-exist-the-sars-cov-2-has-not-been-isolated-biggest-fraud-in-medical-history/5752066
100% correct, we need a system that will show it's only the Flu, as it has been all along and this would expose the BIG LIE! Of course, they don't want to allow this to happen, because they would be caught out with a huge expose of their plandemic and world economic and health disasters caused!
https://www.c19vaxreactions.com/
100% correct, we need a system that will show it's only the Flu, as it has been all along and this would expose the BIG LIE! Of course, they don't want to allow this to happen, because they would be caught out with a huge expose of their plandemic and world economic and health disasters caused!
https://www.c19vaxreactions.com/
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