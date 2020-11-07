WHERE THE EMERGENCY IS? ADDENBROOKE´S HOSPITAL (CAMBRIDGE.UK). 30 OCT 2020

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
VEMOS UN AMBIENTE DISTENDIDO, SIN ESTRÉS. YO ENTRO SIN MASCARILLA. LAS AMBULANCIAS RELAJADAS Y SU PERSONAL SE SALTAN LAS NORMAS COVID A LA TORERA.
VISIT TO A ONE OF THE GREAT HOSPITALS IN CAMBRIDGE (UK). OCT 30TH, 2020.
CALM AMBIENT, NO RUSH. I CAME WITHOUT WEARING A FACE COVERING. RELAXED AMBULANCES AND THE STAFF INSIDE IT NOT FOLLOWING COVID MEASURES.
Addenbrookes Hospital link:
https://www.cuh.nhs.uk/about-us/our-hospitals/
Nuestro Canal en:
You tube: https://youtube.com/channel/UCHaUwom-9iVdF4OuG_iIEdA
LBRY: https://open.lbry.com/@ElOtroEnfoque:8
Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/0Ca6svJvs346/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/1f7c1463-99ee-4373-ad97-37999f19336d
Telegram https://t.me/ElOtroEnfoque
Musica
Edm Detection Mode by Kevin MacLeod
Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/4987-edm-detection-mode
License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Beauty Flow by Kevin MacLeod
Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/5025-beauty-flow
License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/