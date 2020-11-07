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WHERE THE EMERGENCY IS? ADDENBROOKE´S HOSPITAL (CAMBRIDGE.UK). 30 OCT 2020
El Otro Enfoque
El Otro Enfoque
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7 views • November 07, 2020
VISITA A UNO DE LOS GRANDES HOSPITALES DE CAMBRIDGE (REINO UNIDO). 30 OCT 2020.
VEMOS UN AMBIENTE DISTENDIDO, SIN ESTRÉS. YO ENTRO SIN MASCARILLA. LAS AMBULANCIAS RELAJADAS Y SU PERSONAL SE SALTAN LAS NORMAS COVID A LA TORERA.
VISIT TO A ONE OF THE GREAT HOSPITALS IN CAMBRIDGE (UK). OCT 30TH, 2020.
CALM AMBIENT, NO RUSH. I CAME WITHOUT WEARING A FACE COVERING. RELAXED AMBULANCES AND THE STAFF INSIDE IT NOT FOLLOWING COVID MEASURES.
Addenbrookes Hospital link:
https://www.cuh.nhs.uk/about-us/our-hospitals/

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Edm Detection Mode by Kevin MacLeod
Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/4987-edm-detection-mode
License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

Beauty Flow by Kevin MacLeod
Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/5025-beauty-flow
License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
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