BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

COVID-19: A Second Opinion | Sen. Ron Johnson & Panel
KristallKlar
KristallKlar
262 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
706 views • January 26, 2022
Sen. Ron Johnson moderates a panel discussion, COVID-19: A Second Opinion. A group of world renowned doctors and medical experts provide a different perspective on the global pandemic response, the current state of knowledge of early and hospital treatment, vaccine efficacy and safety, what went right, what went wrong, what should be done now, and what needs to be addressed long term. Roundtable in Washington, D.C
More at www.ronjohnson.senate.gov

Participants: Dr. Peter McCollough, Dr. Ryan Cole, Dr. Harvey Risch, Dr. Pierre Kory, Dr. Richard Urso, Dr. Christina Parks, Dr. Mary Boden, Dr. Harpal Mangat, Dr. Paul Merick, Dr. Aaron Kheriarty, Dr. Robert Malone, Dr. David Wiseman, Dr. Jay Bhattacharya (remote connection/video), Dr. Paul Alexander, Dr. Ben Marble (myfreedoctor.com & c19early.com), Jennifer Bridges, RN. Steve Kirsch, Kyle Warner, Brianne Dressen and more

This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://rumble.com/vt62y6-covid-19-a-second-opinion.html - https://thehighwire.com/

COVID-19: A Second Opinion | Sen. Ron Johnson & Panel

COVID19, A Second Opinion, Sen Ron Johnson and Panel, January 25 2022
Keywords
covid19a second opinionsen ron johnson and paneljanuary 25 2022
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Study Links Fiber-Derived Butyrate to Immune Cell Development Beyond Gut Health

Study Links Fiber-Derived Butyrate to Immune Cell Development Beyond Gut Health

Coco Somers
Report Identifies Three Potential Benefits of Probiotics Beyond Digestion

Report Identifies Three Potential Benefits of Probiotics Beyond Digestion

Coco Somers
Trump EPA rolls back PFAS protections as 176 million Americans face contaminated tap water

Trump EPA rolls back PFAS protections as 176 million Americans face contaminated tap water

Willow Tohi
Pasta Sold at Walmart Nationwide Recalled Over Listeria Concerns

Pasta Sold at Walmart Nationwide Recalled Over Listeria Concerns

Coco Somers
Study Links Eight Common Food Preservatives to Higher Blood Pressure, Cardiovascular Risk

Study Links Eight Common Food Preservatives to Higher Blood Pressure, Cardiovascular Risk

Morgan S. Verity
Report Lists 10 Herbs and Spices That Contain Calcium

Report Lists 10 Herbs and Spices That Contain Calcium

Iva Greene
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy