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COVID-19: A Second Opinion | Sen. Ron Johnson & Panel
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706 views • January 26, 2022
Sen. Ron Johnson moderates a panel discussion, COVID-19: A Second Opinion. A group of world renowned doctors and medical experts provide a different perspective on the global pandemic response, the current state of knowledge of early and hospital treatment, vaccine efficacy and safety, what went right, what went wrong, what should be done now, and what needs to be addressed long term. Roundtable in Washington, D.C
More at www.ronjohnson.senate.gov
Participants: Dr. Peter McCollough, Dr. Ryan Cole, Dr. Harvey Risch, Dr. Pierre Kory, Dr. Richard Urso, Dr. Christina Parks, Dr. Mary Boden, Dr. Harpal Mangat, Dr. Paul Merick, Dr. Aaron Kheriarty, Dr. Robert Malone, Dr. David Wiseman, Dr. Jay Bhattacharya (remote connection/video), Dr. Paul Alexander, Dr. Ben Marble (myfreedoctor.com & c19early.com), Jennifer Bridges, RN. Steve Kirsch, Kyle Warner, Brianne Dressen and more
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://rumble.com/vt62y6-covid-19-a-second-opinion.html - https://thehighwire.com/
COVID-19: A Second Opinion | Sen. Ron Johnson & Panel
COVID19, A Second Opinion, Sen Ron Johnson and Panel, January 25 2022
More at www.ronjohnson.senate.gov
Participants: Dr. Peter McCollough, Dr. Ryan Cole, Dr. Harvey Risch, Dr. Pierre Kory, Dr. Richard Urso, Dr. Christina Parks, Dr. Mary Boden, Dr. Harpal Mangat, Dr. Paul Merick, Dr. Aaron Kheriarty, Dr. Robert Malone, Dr. David Wiseman, Dr. Jay Bhattacharya (remote connection/video), Dr. Paul Alexander, Dr. Ben Marble (myfreedoctor.com & c19early.com), Jennifer Bridges, RN. Steve Kirsch, Kyle Warner, Brianne Dressen and more
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://rumble.com/vt62y6-covid-19-a-second-opinion.html - https://thehighwire.com/
COVID-19: A Second Opinion | Sen. Ron Johnson & Panel
COVID19, A Second Opinion, Sen Ron Johnson and Panel, January 25 2022
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