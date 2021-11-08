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Souls of humans killed by vaccine are harvested for cyborgs while alien spirits placed into babies
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365 views • November 08, 2021
It is not necessarily these spirit people stealing the human babies’ bodies in the hospitals as changelings, but Satan Lucifer and the ascended master fallen angel devils fake good aliens are grabbing them from their planets and throwing them into these human babies’ bodies without consent, so they wake up with adult consciousness in human babies’ bodies on earth. These fallen angel crazy lunatics are removing millions of our human homo-sapiens specie populace from earth using their COVID-19 biochemical weapon extermination genocide to harvest their souls into cyborg bodies on the moon to sell them to the black market, while kidnapping millions of aliens from their homes and throwing them into the bodies of human babies on earth to replace the human specie. There should be a law against doing that to replace 33.3% of the Western feminist nations’ populace with non-humans. It is a crime not only against humanity, but also a crime against our non-human allies. How would you like it if a dumb fallen angel fake alien grabbed you out of your 5th dimensional Pleiadian body while you are eating dinner with your wife and kids on the Procyon planet, and threw you into a baby’s body on earth or a test tube hybrid fetus body in a Monarch Solutions company or Umbrella company laboratory in Antarctica for child sex slavery and torture and rape and to be used to kill giant insects on Mars planet? If you do not like it, then they do not like it, and there should be a law against it. But again, if Satan Lucifer and the fallen angels take over the earth after we real Christians are raptured into heaven, they do not follows laws or proper manners. Not if they are molesting our urethras when we enter the kitchen to eat every day. If you are not totally brain dead like these millions of Western feminist nations’ religious Christian freak hordes, who are redefining Bible verses and rebelling against women’s head coverings so that their heads are controlled by the fallen angels and cross-dressing in men’s trousers and stealing unbiblical 10% salary tithe taxes, then ask yourself why the Pleiadians have been at war with the Dracos for thousands of years, who scorched Lyra and raped and sodomized their children and ate them, just like they are now trying to do to earth and the humans. You cannot have peace or unity or trust or mutual prosperity with Satan Lucifer and the genocidal psychopathic ascended master fallen angel devils and the Dracos and their values of Satanism, which is to kill, steal, lie, destroy, cheat, rape, conquer, enslave, cannibalize humanoid species, and take pleasure in torture. If you think you can share the universe with such malevolent entities, then try marrying a komodo dragon, and have a happy married life with it. The last person I know who tried to do so got betrayed when the opportune time came and got his head bitten off.
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https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
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#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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