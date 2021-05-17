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Australia's people's lawyer shut down by corrupt establishment
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20 views • May 17, 2021
Melbourne based lawyer SERENE TEFFAHA took on the government storm trooper COVID lock down in a class action for hundreds of Melbourne citizens that threatened the establishment with irrefutable evidence offering a massive compensation case. She has been disbarred, clients trust account closed and served with documents to stifle her attack and destroyer business and good name. This is Australia 2021 akin to Germany 1939.
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