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Congress Calls For Owen Shroyer To Be Banned
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70 views • January 23, 2020
Jan 22, 2020
The Alex Jones Show
Owen Shroyer remotes in to the Alex Jones Show fresh from his court appearance for confronting Jerry Nadler during the house impeachment proceedings.
Source: https://banned.video/watch?id=5e289f0e9ed94a0020cb0b5b
The Alex Jones Show
Owen Shroyer remotes in to the Alex Jones Show fresh from his court appearance for confronting Jerry Nadler during the house impeachment proceedings.
Source: https://banned.video/watch?id=5e289f0e9ed94a0020cb0b5b
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