Biomagnetism [Introduction]

Here Dr Luis F Garcia gives a brief introduction of what Biomagnetism is and what a Biomagnetism session is like.



What is BIOMAGNETISM THERAPY?

Biomagnetism is a revolutionary, scientific and therapeutic approach to wellness that differs from traditional medicine, homeopathy, herbs and natural therapies. Biomagnetism is an internationally practiced health approach that strives to attain bio-energetic balance in the human body; the state of natural health known as “homeostasis”.

Biomagnetism involves the precise and proper (North/South polarity) placement of special high field strength magnets over very specific areas of the body, to support regulation of pH in these very areas. By maintaining adequate pH, homeostasis may be reestablished so that the body can heal itself.



Biomagnetism therapy stimulates normal immune system function, increased circulation and oxygenation, normalizing response to inflammation and many more positive effects on our bodies. It is believed that pH imbalances may ultimately accumulate and combine to allow the development of symptoms, syndromes and other health conditions in our bodies.