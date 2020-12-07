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THE PHILADELPHIA EXPERIMENT [1984] (MOVIE TRAILER)
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73 views • December 07, 2020
The origins of this story are not Fiction, they are Fact. In 1943 the U.S. Office of Naval Research conducted a series of tests at the Philadelphia Naval Yard to develop a sophisticated camouflage system to make ships invisible to radar. During the final test aboard the destroyer the USS Eldridge (DE-173), something went wrong, very wrong. Two young seamen get caught in a violent tornado-like vortex and fall through a time warp to a different era. Desperately they struggle to find a way back to their own time, but their efforts become all the more vital as the rift in time threatens to suck present-day earth back to the past. Make sure you do more research on The Philadelphia Experiment, USS Eldridge (DE-173), Nikolas Tesla, Al Bielek, Duncan Cameron, and Time Travel.
THE PHILADELPHIA EXPERIMENT [1984] (FULL LENGTH MOVIE)
[Click on this link if activated, or if not, Copy and Paste this link to watch this movie in the Public Domain.]
https://www1.putlocker.digital/movie/the-philadelphia-experiment/wjwVsPol/beWmF3dt
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THE CIA HAS A SECRET TIME TRAVEL PROGRAM [2013] - ANDREW BASIAGO (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/c8e5YNOgV0Dr/
JOHN TITOR THE TIME TRAVELER - OLIVER WILLIAMS & GEORGE NOORY (AUDIO INTERVIEW)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/IWtUK7PfcMDr/
TIME TRAVEL: JOHN TITOR FUTURE NARRATIVE - ATTORNEY LARRY HABER (AUDIO BLOG READING)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gbnkR36I0QSe/
INTERVIEW OF AREA 51 EMPLOYEE CODE NAME VICTOR [1997-05-23] - ART BELL (AUDIO INTERVIEW)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QTylqVC3aYuO/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 Rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
THE PHILADELPHIA EXPERIMENT [1984] (FULL LENGTH MOVIE)
[Click on this link if activated, or if not, Copy and Paste this link to watch this movie in the Public Domain.]
https://www1.putlocker.digital/movie/the-philadelphia-experiment/wjwVsPol/beWmF3dt
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
THE CIA HAS A SECRET TIME TRAVEL PROGRAM [2013] - ANDREW BASIAGO (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/c8e5YNOgV0Dr/
JOHN TITOR THE TIME TRAVELER - OLIVER WILLIAMS & GEORGE NOORY (AUDIO INTERVIEW)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/IWtUK7PfcMDr/
TIME TRAVEL: JOHN TITOR FUTURE NARRATIVE - ATTORNEY LARRY HABER (AUDIO BLOG READING)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gbnkR36I0QSe/
INTERVIEW OF AREA 51 EMPLOYEE CODE NAME VICTOR [1997-05-23] - ART BELL (AUDIO INTERVIEW)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QTylqVC3aYuO/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 Rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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