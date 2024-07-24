Without Me, You Can Do Nothing Part 6: The Love Commandment

Jesus transformed the disciples from a group of men who liked to bicker and filled them with the love of God. Most people have never thought about the character of the apostles and just assume that they were holy men from the beginning of their relationship with Jesus.

The New Testament tells a completely different story of men that could not get along amongst themselves because of anger, quarreling and jealousy as they jockeyed for power over who would get the most important posts in the Kingdom of God.

Jesus was not a respecter of persons and converted these handpicked sinners into godly men who changed the world.

