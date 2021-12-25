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084 - Prophetic Brainstorming by Walter Veith & Martin Smith - WUP 84
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32 views • December 25, 2021
The Remnant church has a commission to give the three angels' messages of Revelation to the world. That does not mean that within the church there won't be tares, but still the church is the apple of God's eye.
Therefore it is paramount that we put the current events happening in the world and in the church into the prophetic picture.
LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDY
Walter Veith & Martin Smith - Conspiracy Theories?, Depopulation, UFO's –
What's Up Prof? 24
https://rumble.com/vngzql-what-s-up-prof-ep-24-conspiracy-theories-depopulation-ufo-s-by-walter-veith.html
Dark Clouds Over Elberton – The True Story Of The Georgia Guidestones
http://adullam-films.com/product/dark-clouds-dark-clouds-over-elberton-the-true-story-of-the-georgia-guidestone-dvd/
SOP Quotes:
Christ’s Object Lessons, p. 72.3
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=COL+72.3&;suggestion=0
Christ’s Object Lessons, p. 74.2
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=COL+74.2&;suggestion=0
Letters and Manuscripts — Volume 9 (1894) - Lt 30, 1894
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=Lt+30%2C+1894&;suggestion=0
Maranatha, p. 204.3
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=Mar+204.3&;suggestion=0
The Review and Herald August 1, 1899, Art. A, paragraph 9
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=RH+August+1%2C+1899&;suggestion=0
The Faith I Live By, p. 305.4
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=FLB+305.4&;suggestion=0
The Great Controversy, p. 25.4 (Ellen Gould White)
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=GC+25.4&;suggestion=0
The Great Controversy (1888 ed.), p. 55.1
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=GC88+55.1&;suggestion=0
The Desire of Ages, p. 435.1
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=da+435&;suggestion=0
Testimonies for the Church, vol. 1, p. 577.2
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=1T+577.2&;suggestion=0
Christ’s Object Lessons, p. 72.3
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=COL+72.3&;suggestion=0
Last Day Events, p. 180.4
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=LDE+180.4&;suggestion=0
Special Testimony to the Brethren in Battle Creek, p. 10.3
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=PH156+10.3&;suggestion=0
Sermons and Talks, vol. 2, p. 141.7
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=2SAT+141.7&;suggestion=0
Testimonies for the Church, vol. 6, p. 327.1
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=6t+327&;suggestion=0
Letters and Manuscripts — Volume 14 (1899) - Lt 82, 1899, par.7
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=lt+82+1899&;suggestion=0
Letters and Manuscripts — Volume 9 (1894) - Lt 30, 1894
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=Lt+30%2C+1894&;suggestion=0
The Signs of the Times February 19, 1894, paragraph 8
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=ST+February+19%2C+1894&;suggestion=0
The Great Controversy, p. 234.2
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=GC+234.2&;suggestion=0
Testimonies for the Church, vol. 1, p. 486
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=1t+486&;suggestion=0
Counsels on Health, p. 533
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=ch+533&;suggestion=0
Testimonies for the Church, vol. 6, p. 378.1
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=6t+378&;suggestion=0
The Review and Herald March 11, 1880, paragraph 15
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=RH+March+11%2C+1880&;suggestion=0
Healthful Living, p. 264.4
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=HL+264.4&;suggestion=0
News Articles:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1889%E2%80%931890_pandemic
http://lvts.fr/Pages_html/Encyclopedies/FundamentalImmunology/ramiCOMMAND=applyStylesheet(interface.xsl,[email protected])&p_userid=pau.html
http://www.deceptioninthechurch.com/3-5.htm
https://biblehub.com/commentaries/daniel/11-38.htm
https://vaxopedia.org/2018/04/04/the-catholic-church-and-vaccines/
https://www.bbc.com/news/magazine-33682878
https://vaticanassassins.org/2010/11/19/blaming-the-jew-magician-eliphas-levi-occult-jesuit-alphonse-l-constant-1848/
https://www.quora.com/Why-does-the-Paul-VI-Audience-Hall-in-Rome-Vatican-City-look-like-a-serpent-And-what-does-this-say-about-the-intentions-of-the-Catholic-Church
https://visitvatican.info/statue-resurrection-vatican/
To download and share with the permission of ADAfrica visit: https://downloads.amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Visit the Amazing Discoveries Africa website here: http://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
With Thanks to AD Africa for permitting the redistribution of this material via The Loud Cry on rumble.
Recommended Reading - Christ Object Lessons:
https://beta.egwwritings.org/book/b15
Therefore it is paramount that we put the current events happening in the world and in the church into the prophetic picture.
LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDY
Walter Veith & Martin Smith - Conspiracy Theories?, Depopulation, UFO's –
What's Up Prof? 24
https://rumble.com/vngzql-what-s-up-prof-ep-24-conspiracy-theories-depopulation-ufo-s-by-walter-veith.html
Dark Clouds Over Elberton – The True Story Of The Georgia Guidestones
http://adullam-films.com/product/dark-clouds-dark-clouds-over-elberton-the-true-story-of-the-georgia-guidestone-dvd/
SOP Quotes:
Christ’s Object Lessons, p. 72.3
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=COL+72.3&;suggestion=0
Christ’s Object Lessons, p. 74.2
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=COL+74.2&;suggestion=0
Letters and Manuscripts — Volume 9 (1894) - Lt 30, 1894
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=Lt+30%2C+1894&;suggestion=0
Maranatha, p. 204.3
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=Mar+204.3&;suggestion=0
The Review and Herald August 1, 1899, Art. A, paragraph 9
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=RH+August+1%2C+1899&;suggestion=0
The Faith I Live By, p. 305.4
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=FLB+305.4&;suggestion=0
The Great Controversy, p. 25.4 (Ellen Gould White)
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=GC+25.4&;suggestion=0
The Great Controversy (1888 ed.), p. 55.1
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=GC88+55.1&;suggestion=0
The Desire of Ages, p. 435.1
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=da+435&;suggestion=0
Testimonies for the Church, vol. 1, p. 577.2
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=1T+577.2&;suggestion=0
Christ’s Object Lessons, p. 72.3
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=COL+72.3&;suggestion=0
Last Day Events, p. 180.4
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=LDE+180.4&;suggestion=0
Special Testimony to the Brethren in Battle Creek, p. 10.3
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=PH156+10.3&;suggestion=0
Sermons and Talks, vol. 2, p. 141.7
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=2SAT+141.7&;suggestion=0
Testimonies for the Church, vol. 6, p. 327.1
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=6t+327&;suggestion=0
Letters and Manuscripts — Volume 14 (1899) - Lt 82, 1899, par.7
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=lt+82+1899&;suggestion=0
Letters and Manuscripts — Volume 9 (1894) - Lt 30, 1894
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=Lt+30%2C+1894&;suggestion=0
The Signs of the Times February 19, 1894, paragraph 8
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=ST+February+19%2C+1894&;suggestion=0
The Great Controversy, p. 234.2
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=GC+234.2&;suggestion=0
Testimonies for the Church, vol. 1, p. 486
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=1t+486&;suggestion=0
Counsels on Health, p. 533
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=ch+533&;suggestion=0
Testimonies for the Church, vol. 6, p. 378.1
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=6t+378&;suggestion=0
The Review and Herald March 11, 1880, paragraph 15
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=RH+March+11%2C+1880&;suggestion=0
Healthful Living, p. 264.4
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=HL+264.4&;suggestion=0
News Articles:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1889%E2%80%931890_pandemic
http://lvts.fr/Pages_html/Encyclopedies/FundamentalImmunology/ramiCOMMAND=applyStylesheet(interface.xsl,[email protected])&p_userid=pau.html
http://www.deceptioninthechurch.com/3-5.htm
https://biblehub.com/commentaries/daniel/11-38.htm
https://vaxopedia.org/2018/04/04/the-catholic-church-and-vaccines/
https://www.bbc.com/news/magazine-33682878
https://vaticanassassins.org/2010/11/19/blaming-the-jew-magician-eliphas-levi-occult-jesuit-alphonse-l-constant-1848/
https://www.quora.com/Why-does-the-Paul-VI-Audience-Hall-in-Rome-Vatican-City-look-like-a-serpent-And-what-does-this-say-about-the-intentions-of-the-Catholic-Church
https://visitvatican.info/statue-resurrection-vatican/
To download and share with the permission of ADAfrica visit: https://downloads.amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Visit the Amazing Discoveries Africa website here: http://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
With Thanks to AD Africa for permitting the redistribution of this material via The Loud Cry on rumble.
Recommended Reading - Christ Object Lessons:
https://beta.egwwritings.org/book/b15
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