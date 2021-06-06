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The Truth About The Washington Mall Shooting: Arcan Cetin Arrested
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220 views • June 06, 2021
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On Friday, September 23rd at approximately 7pm, 20-year-old Arcan Cetin entered the Macy's in Burlington, Washington's Cascade Mall and opened fire with a rifle, killing four women and mortally wounding a male who died early Saturday morning.
Law enforcement initially described the shooter as a “Hispanic male wearing grey” and the manhunt continued for almost twenty-four hours as families waited for answers as to if their loves ones has been victims in the attack.
Sources: http://www.fdrurl.com/wash-mall-shooting
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MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3429/the-truth-about-the-washington-mall-shooting-arcan-cetin-arrested
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3429-the-truth-about-the-washington-mall-shooting-arcan-cetin-arrested
On Friday, September 23rd at approximately 7pm, 20-year-old Arcan Cetin entered the Macy's in Burlington, Washington's Cascade Mall and opened fire with a rifle, killing four women and mortally wounding a male who died early Saturday morning.
Law enforcement initially described the shooter as a “Hispanic male wearing grey” and the manhunt continued for almost twenty-four hours as families waited for answers as to if their loves ones has been victims in the attack.
Sources: http://www.fdrurl.com/wash-mall-shooting
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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