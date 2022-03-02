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Rep. Ronny Jackson: Biden Must Take a Cognitive Test
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0 view • March 02, 2022
President Joe Biden must undergo a cognitive test, said Congressman Ronny Jackson from Texas, who also served as the White House’s top physician under three administrations.
“President has some obvious cognitive issues right now,” said the congressman. Those issues are on display for the whole world, and this is a major contributing factor to the numerous failures of America on the world stage, starting with Afghanistan and to the war in Ukraine.
When the Democrats insisted former President Donald Trump to take such a test, he did. Now, when Republicans are asking that from evidently failing Joe Biden, he should do the same, said Jackson.
The congressman also shared details of his recent legislative initiative called Border Czar Accountability Act of 2022 (can be found here), which would force “Border Czar” Vice President Kamala Harris to do her job and visit our southern border rather than dismiss and ignore the worst border crisis in American history.
To learn more about Rep. Ronny Jackson, please visit https://jackson.house.gov/
“President has some obvious cognitive issues right now,” said the congressman. Those issues are on display for the whole world, and this is a major contributing factor to the numerous failures of America on the world stage, starting with Afghanistan and to the war in Ukraine.
When the Democrats insisted former President Donald Trump to take such a test, he did. Now, when Republicans are asking that from evidently failing Joe Biden, he should do the same, said Jackson.
The congressman also shared details of his recent legislative initiative called Border Czar Accountability Act of 2022 (can be found here), which would force “Border Czar” Vice President Kamala Harris to do her job and visit our southern border rather than dismiss and ignore the worst border crisis in American history.
To learn more about Rep. Ronny Jackson, please visit https://jackson.house.gov/
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