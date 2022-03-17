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X22 Report B 03. 16. 22.
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340 views • March 17, 2022
Ep. 2727b - Next Week Boom, Panic Mode, The Hunt Is On, Search And Destroy
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The [DS] is now in panic mode. They know that Russia is winning and that the [DS] does not have a chance no matter how many weapons are brought in. The clock is ticking down. The patriots are now on the hunt, collecting and seizing assets. The [DS] cannot control the narrative, the optics for Biden and the puppet masters are terrible. Booms incoming, next phase in the works.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
✅ Rejuvenate Your Hair, Nails, Joints, & Skin Here: 🍃
Get 51% Off Here ➡️ http://www.healthwithx22.com/
This is my FAV trusted source ^^^^💪💪
The [DS] is now in panic mode. They know that Russia is winning and that the [DS] does not have a chance no matter how many weapons are brought in. The clock is ticking down. The patriots are now on the hunt, collecting and seizing assets. The [DS] cannot control the narrative, the optics for Biden and the puppet masters are terrible. Booms incoming, next phase in the works.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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