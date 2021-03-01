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ISRAEL MAKES RESIDENTS SHOW PAPERS
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593 views • March 01, 2021
ISRAEL MAKES RESIDENTS SHOW PAPERS
As one of the first almost fully vaccinated countries, Israel is implementing a “Green Badge” system which gives only vaccinated people the right to go to restaurants and other public places by carrying a certificate with a QR code.
#Israel #GreenBadge #GreenPassport #Covid19Vaccine #VaccinePassport #VaccineSafety #TheHighwire #DelBigtree
POSTED: March 1, 2021
As one of the first almost fully vaccinated countries, Israel is implementing a “Green Badge” system which gives only vaccinated people the right to go to restaurants and other public places by carrying a certificate with a QR code.
#Israel #GreenBadge #GreenPassport #Covid19Vaccine #VaccinePassport #VaccineSafety #TheHighwire #DelBigtree
POSTED: March 1, 2021
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