John Stockton and Ken Ruettgers are still in the game – do not surrender to evil!

- Captain of 1984 USC Rose Bowl Championship team and a 1995 1st round NFL draft pick (7th overall) by the Green Bay Packers.





- 12 year NFL career, all with the Green Bay Packers, culminating in his last season with a Super Bowl XXXI victory.





- Author, “Homefield Advantage: A Dad’s Guide to the Power of Role Modeling”





- Education: MBA (master in business administration) and PhD (sociology)





- Work: NFL Transition Coach (sport career transition) and college professor of sociology (Central Oregon Community College)





- Co-Founder of “Voices for Medical Freedom” (www.voicesformedicalfreedom.com) with John Stockton (NBA great) and Mike Fisher (NHL great) following his wife’s severe neurological COVID vax injury as well as the hundreds of athletes that collapsed and dropped dead on the playing and practice fields throughout the world.





- Married with two adult children and three grandchildren all residing in Central Oregon.





Special Guest John Stockton:





His number is retired, a street in Salt Lake City is named for him, and there is a statue of his likeness outside the arena where he played his entire NBA career. All this lends testimony to the extraordinary career of Utah Jazz point guard John Stockton, a throwback player who brought his hard-nosed, all-business approach to every game he ever played. Stockton was “old school” in every sense and that style suited him well for 19 seasons, including 17 in which he played every game on the schedule. He was a ten-time All Star, led the league in assists a record nine consecutive seasons, and holds the single-season record for assists with 1,164. At the time of his retirement, Stockton held the NBA career record for assists and steals with 15,806 and 3,265 respectively. The gritty Stockton led the Jazz to the playoffs each of his 19 seasons and won gold medals at both the 1992 and 1996 Olympics. Advocate for Medical Freedom and Constitutional Freedoms in general.





Links for this episode:





Sideline Sanity with Michele Tafoya https://omny.fm/shows/sideline-sanity-with-michele-tafoya/is-nba-legend-john-stockton-crazy-we-ll-ask-him





Milgram Obedience Experiment https://ouramazinggrace.net/Tragedy-Money-Hospital-Killings-Following-Rules





WI stay at home order https://www.dropbox.com/s/908cp8u08hn37nv/6%20-%20WI%20STAY%20AT%20HOME%20ORDER.pdf?dl=0





Matt Trewhella sermon https://rumble.com/v2jzad8-building-businesses-and-the-bible.html





The Storm Is Upon Us https://youtu.be/i4C1xAnD3NE





