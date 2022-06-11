Weather: blatantly obvious it is anything but natural

The geostationary satellite images from GOES-17 are finally back online, for today at least. I show half a day's worth and explain how anyone can easily see the manipulation of weather it shows. These images leave no doubt.

We can conjecture about who and why, but we know the how: Chemtrail information is widely published as are the widespread use of HAARP arrays heating the atmosphere to drive and direct airflows in unnatural directions.

See BitterrootBugle.com or GlobalSkyWatch.com for more detail

