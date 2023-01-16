Situation Update, Jan 16, 2023 - The US MEAT SUPPLY will soon be widely infected with mRNA spike protein bioweapons

0:00 Intro

1:24 ATF Gun Control

21:00 Russia vs Ukrain and Nato

30:00 Globalization Collapse

42:20 Sweden

44:36 Hunter Biden

47:55 Corruption

50:05 Bodies Storage

51:21 Vaccinated Pilots

53:47 LAPD

59:22 Food

1:02:10 Insect Farms

1:07:35 Infected Meat

1:13:45 Spike Proteins





- Scott Ritter warns Russia will WIN, NATO will lose and Ukraine will be conquered

- US Navy Secretary admits we can't arm Ukraine and keep up national defense, too

- ATF goes insane, declares millions of Americans to be FELONS over AR pistol braces

- Hunter Biden paid $50K / month to Joe for "house rental" (kickbacks)

- Why the collapse of globalization will destroy the electric vehicle market

- Key minerals: Cobalt, zinc, copper, aluminum, lithium will be SCARCE and expensive

- Pfizer donates $1 million to new GOP building in Kentucky, buying off the Republicans

- So many new dead in the UK, now makeshift morgues being set up in parking lots

- WEF demands unvaccinated pilots fly members to Davos

- LAPD police chief is radical left-wing police hater, bans "Thin Blue Line" flags

- USDA warns of plummeting corn yield, and winter wheat devastated by cold surge

- Globalists now pushing mealworms - BEETLE BURGERS - to replace meat

- Have you tried your black soldier fly larvae nuggets yet today?

- Dr. Malone warns that mRNA vaccines are already used in livestock

- At what point must we STOP buying conventional meat products due to spike protein risk?

- Support local farmers, grow local food

- Spike protein confirmed to spread via body fluids, so be careful who you sleep with





