Congress Targets FBI's Spying On Catholics, Wisconsin Man Sues Over Genocidal Covid Protocols

Congress is demanding information from the FBI about its spy operations of Catholics, a Wisconsin man who blames the genocidal agenda of government-dictated Covid protocols for his 19-year-old daughter's death filed a groundbreaking lawsuit, the power-hungry bureaucrats at the United Nations are seeking a new set of emergency powers, and an artificial intelligence chatbot falsely accused someone of sexual harassment.
Also, Gary Benoit interviews "2A for Today" host Zoe Warren about the latest attacks on the Second Amendment, and in another installment of Principles, Gary and Executive Senior Editor Steve Bonta discuss the distinction that unalienable rights come from God and not government.
