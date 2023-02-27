Create New Account
Why is Janet Yellen in Ukraine ? | Benny Johnson
86 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday |
Janet Yellen is in Ukraine meeting Zelensky 

WTH? Janet Yellen Makes 'Surprise' Visit to Kiev to Announce Another $1.25 Billion in Aid to Ukraine


Source:

https://twitter.com/i/status/1630250391479926785 

Keywords
warukraineno peacezelenskyjanet yellindeep state stronghold

