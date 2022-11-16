Former US Treasury Secretary Lawrence H. Summers Discusses the Collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX.com Crypto Empire

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https://gnews.org/articles/522254
Summary：11/11/2022 Former US Treasury Secretary Lawrence H. Summers thinks that the regulatory community ought to draw two lessons from the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX.com crypto empire. First, we should have a few more forensic accountants. Second, everyone who has anything to do with finance in a position of responsibility has to be isolated from the company business and system for a week or two continuously each year.