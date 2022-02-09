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HONK HONK! Truckers Can Triumph, Freedom Fighters Ignite Worldwide Non-Compliance
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567 views • February 09, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
The great trucker revolution in Canada is the single most important story in the world. Other than being the largest assembly of truck drivers in recorded history, they have effectively brought the communist Trudeau regime to its knees. They've been called racist, violent, and hateful, but in reality, they are bold, courageous, and righteous, because they stand not just for themselves, but for everyone in the world resisting Covid mandates and vaccine tyranny. Chris Sky lays out the plan.
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vuf7yq-honk-honk-truckers-can-triumph-freedom-fighters-ignite-worldwide-non-compli.html
The great trucker revolution in Canada is the single most important story in the world. Other than being the largest assembly of truck drivers in recorded history, they have effectively brought the communist Trudeau regime to its knees. They've been called racist, violent, and hateful, but in reality, they are bold, courageous, and righteous, because they stand not just for themselves, but for everyone in the world resisting Covid mandates and vaccine tyranny. Chris Sky lays out the plan.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vuf7yq-honk-honk-truckers-can-triumph-freedom-fighters-ignite-worldwide-non-compli.html
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