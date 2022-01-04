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Man Protesting Medical Tyranny Labelled a Terrorist
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140 views • January 04, 2022
A Melbourne man immolated himself in front of horrified onlookers in protest of the nation’s draconian COVID vaccine passport system. Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/horror-australian-man-sets-self-on-fire-over-covid-vaccine-passports/
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