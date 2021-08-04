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For the Unvaxxed, A Blurry Sign Ahead: Secession or Expulsion?
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77 views • August 04, 2021
When protests, voting and facts are ignored by governments and you realize just how pointless they are, your choices come into quick focus. In today's episode we take a look at the tough decisions just up the road and some advice for making the right one. Is now the time for 'Neumerica?'
First Bible Network (audio version)
https://www.firstbiblenetwork.com
Briar https://briarproject.org Marcionite Forum contact string: briar://acsddrqslalllej3cc2nysvuv4xdax7xfg22d7zoz3o2puetizzuk
The Very First Bible https://www.theveryfirstbible.org
Marcionite Christian Church https://www.marcionitechurch.org
Covid scam headlines: https://old.reddit.com/r/VaccineExemption
First Bible Network (audio version)
https://www.firstbiblenetwork.com
Briar https://briarproject.org Marcionite Forum contact string: briar://acsddrqslalllej3cc2nysvuv4xdax7xfg22d7zoz3o2puetizzuk
The Very First Bible https://www.theveryfirstbible.org
Marcionite Christian Church https://www.marcionitechurch.org
Covid scam headlines: https://old.reddit.com/r/VaccineExemption
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