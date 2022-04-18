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4-18-2022 Moves and counter moves. One person can STILL make a difference.
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40 views • April 18, 2022
Episode 45
Both sides are making moves, daily. While the corrupt politicians and deep state continue to decrease the value of the dollar on the front end, and increase inflation on the back end, we might start to feel helpless, but we must stay strong. Money is everything to these corrupt maniacs, all the more reason we must stand together.
Watch the X22 report with Jordan Sather here:
https://x22report.com/aiovg_videos/jordan-sather-be-careful-who-you-follow-narrative-shift-coming/
Both sides are making moves, daily. While the corrupt politicians and deep state continue to decrease the value of the dollar on the front end, and increase inflation on the back end, we might start to feel helpless, but we must stay strong. Money is everything to these corrupt maniacs, all the more reason we must stand together.
Watch the X22 report with Jordan Sather here:
https://x22report.com/aiovg_videos/jordan-sather-be-careful-who-you-follow-narrative-shift-coming/
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