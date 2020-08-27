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Heart to Heart Part Two - Encountering God's Presence
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3 views • August 27, 2020
This 45-minute message shares what I believe is the number one most important topic for every Christian to know and experience daily, encountering the presence of God. Yet, it is also one of the most neglected topics because many churches are not teaching this and many are even teaching against it, calling it a "fake revival" and a "kundalini spirit," despite clear scriptural support.
For more messages like this, visit https://z3news.com/w/category/podcasts/
For more messages like this, visit https://z3news.com/w/category/podcasts/
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