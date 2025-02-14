BrightLearn - Science For Sale by David L. Lewis

Whistleblower David L. Lewis, a former EPA microbiologist, details in his book "Science For Sale" how government agencies, corporations and universities manipulate scientific research to advance political and corporate agendas, often at the expense of public health. Lewis exposes instances of "institutional scientific misconduct," where scientific integrity is sacrificed for power and profit. His work highlights the broader issue of consensus science silencing dissent and calls for reforms to ensure transparency and accountability, underscoring the crucial role of whistleblowers in upholding scientific integrity. Lewis's revelations underscore the urgent need to prioritize truth over political and corporate interests.





For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Find a copy of this amazing book here.