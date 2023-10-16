War is a Racket by Maj. General, Smedley Darlington Butler
53 views
•
Published 17 hours ago
•
numoleen
Mar 11, 2009
War is a Racket is a book by Maj. General, Smedley Darlington Butler, the most decorated Marine in history, denouncing the military industrial complex. This reenactment video is a compilation of some of his speeches. The two-time Congressional Medal of Honor recipient exposes war profits that benefit the few at the expense of many. Throughout his distinguished career in the Marines, Smedley Darlington Butler demonstrated that true patriotism does not mean blind allegiance to government policies with which one does not agree. To Hell with war.
Keywords
warhistorywar is a racketmaj general smedley darlington butler
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos