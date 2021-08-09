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CDC Publishes Concentration Camp Protocol, Preparing Masses Imprisonment – because of seasonal disease with 99,8% survival rate
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442 views • August 09, 2021
We HAVE TO STOP THESE CABAL PSYCHOPATHS AT ALL COST
The CDC is getting ready to transport “high risk” people to ‘internment’ camps, where they will be segregated for long periods of time.
Find the document here: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/global-covid-19/shielding-approach-humanitarian.html
DeAnna Lorraine joined Stew to discuss.
source:
StewPeters.TV
The CDC is getting ready to transport “high risk” people to ‘internment’ camps, where they will be segregated for long periods of time.
Find the document here: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/global-covid-19/shielding-approach-humanitarian.html
DeAnna Lorraine joined Stew to discuss.
source:
StewPeters.TV
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