© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Loose Change 9_11 (2016)
Follow
1
Share
Report
37 views • May 12, 2022
September 11th, 2001 - A day many will never forget. Yet nearly 16 years on, for those born after the events of that fateful day, it has become a footnote in their history books. This film challenges the official record, proposing a far more disturbing truth. Combining the four existing editions and with new unseen footage, this updated version of the film seeks to challenge your perceptions.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.