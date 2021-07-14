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Zoom Meeting w. Barack Obama and Pelosi Preparing Their Soldiers for Anarchy [14.07.2021]
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391 views • July 14, 2021
Stew Peters : The globalists are revealing their true Satanic colors right in front of the world.
Stew Peters found this little Zoom meeting between Barack Hussein Obama, Nancy Pelosi and Eric Holder, which seems to be a signal to ANTIFA and militant BLM activists to being their anarchy in the streets of America, should the Arizona audit produce the REAL OUTCOME!
Stew Peters Show - 91k
Published July 12, 2021 - 40,841 Views
https://rumble.com/vjrn9r-zoom-meeting-barack-obama-pelosi-holder-preparing-their-soldiers-for-anarch.html
https://rumble.com/embed/vh5h4h/?pub=l9py3
www.StewPeters.tv
Stew Peters found this little Zoom meeting between Barack Hussein Obama, Nancy Pelosi and Eric Holder, which seems to be a signal to ANTIFA and militant BLM activists to being their anarchy in the streets of America, should the Arizona audit produce the REAL OUTCOME!
Stew Peters Show - 91k
Published July 12, 2021 - 40,841 Views
https://rumble.com/vjrn9r-zoom-meeting-barack-obama-pelosi-holder-preparing-their-soldiers-for-anarch.html
https://rumble.com/embed/vh5h4h/?pub=l9py3
www.StewPeters.tv
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