Why A Gravel Apron Is Your Best Protection

Well good afternoon everybody my name is Chris Berger and it’s time for Berger Point.

You know, recently we decided on this flip house to put a border of gravel around the whole foundation because that does more than a couple of things.

Aesthetically it looks much better, of course .

Second it’s reasonable in price and third it provides outstanding drainage .

So when the water from rain or your gutters you know overhang it and they’re leaking a little bit well the water hits the gravel it dissipates into the ground a hundred percent better rather than if it was just dirt.

It would just pool itself. The water builds up and then finds the cracks in your foundation which generally is on the ground and seeps into your basement and causes all kinds of problems.

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Generally , people like gravel.

However they also choose mulch which might might be in color black or red and the reason that they choose mulch is that it’s aesthetically very pleasing and the companies do treat the mulch with different types of chemicals to repel the bugs.

So you’re safe there.

However, never use wood chips.

Wood chips attract mice. It attracts all kinds of vermin. The groundhogs love it and it just doesn’t work.

I invite you to take a look and see the gravel.

So I’ll give you a sense of what we’re looking at and then a sense of what it’s going to look like when it’s done.

And again, what’s going down first is something called filter fabric paper which prevents the weeds from growing up.

And then they do use a border. They’ll use all kinds of borders.

So whether it’s cobblestone or plastic or bricks to hold the gravel in.

So here we are a day later and I just wanted to give you a look and see what it’s like to have the gravel around the foundation because this will help with the draining.

The water will hit the gravel and then seep into the ground rather than pooling.

And I’ll show you the front of the house as well.

It will be very nice when I get some potted plants here and you can see right here, it’s really stretched out very, very nicely.

And as we keep going,

You know, again, you can see where the water or the different color of gravel, the water hit it and it seeps into the ground, thus preventing it from going into the foundation.

Tonight I’m wearing my papa hat because today I had the privilege of watching my granddaughter in a dance recital.

Now anybody who has been through a dance recital understands.

It was absolutely fantastic.

The high school that put it on was outstanding and everybody really enjoyed it.

So that’s my point.



