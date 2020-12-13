Trump confirms rollout of 'medical miracle' Pfizer vaccine across US

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President Donald Trump says the FDA's approval of the Pfizer vaccine is a ‘medical miracle’ and confirms it will be rolled out across America. He adds 'this is one of the greatest scientific accomplishments in history, it will save millions of lives and soon end the pandemic once and for all'.
Is this a 666D Chess move, or am I missing something?
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wFEofDrTv40
The Sun