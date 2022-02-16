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950% Medical Counts Increase in the Military after the Vaccine
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175 views • February 16, 2022
From 2 million medical diagnoses to 21 million in one year after the vaccine roll out. ALSO, has China released another bioweapon during the Olympic games? Dr Li-Meng Yan talks about Intelligence pointing that way.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Sources:
1) Merritt Medical Hour: Dr Lee Merritt
https://www.brighteon.com/17189398-85a7-4b29-8503-8b41018fee50
2) Dr. Lee Merritt talks about how the DOD numbers were illegally manipulated after she exposed them, and then manipulated again after Thomas Renz whistleblowers came forward with irrefutable evidence.
https://www.brighteon.com/17189398-85a7-4b29-8503-8b41018fee50
3) Interview with JD Rucker, former Hong Kong virologist and CCP whistleblower Dr. Li-Meng Yan
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-02-14-shock-claim-china-has-released-another-bioweapon-during-the-olympic-games-hemorrhagic-fever-virus.html
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Sources:
1) Merritt Medical Hour: Dr Lee Merritt
https://www.brighteon.com/17189398-85a7-4b29-8503-8b41018fee50
2) Dr. Lee Merritt talks about how the DOD numbers were illegally manipulated after she exposed them, and then manipulated again after Thomas Renz whistleblowers came forward with irrefutable evidence.
https://www.brighteon.com/17189398-85a7-4b29-8503-8b41018fee50
3) Interview with JD Rucker, former Hong Kong virologist and CCP whistleblower Dr. Li-Meng Yan
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-02-14-shock-claim-china-has-released-another-bioweapon-during-the-olympic-games-hemorrhagic-fever-virus.html
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