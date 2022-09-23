BILL GATES IS AT IT AGAIN, STRANGE BUGS WITH NUMBERS STAMPED ON THEM -- RUSSIA

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More genetically modified Bill Gates bugs ? Numbers stamped on them ? I am pretty sure that mother nature and God did not stamp them with a number. I wonder if they have a IP address ? Can they broadcast back and tell the mother bug how many they may have bitten ? Sorry I don't have much more information than what you see.
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