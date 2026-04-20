🌧 Weather modification? Unusual weather shifts linked to Iranian radar attacks

🌧 Unusual weather shifts linked to Iranian radar attacks

After Iran destroyed US radars in Gulf countries, weather conditions in the region changed overnight, a theory circulating online suggests.

🇮🇷 Iraq and Iran saw heavy rain every week, temperatures dropped by 5°C and the Iranian drought ended, with floods returning so strongly that it raised concerns of water shortages

🇵🇰 Pakistan saw above-normal rainfall in March and April

🇦🇿 It rained almost continuously in Azerbaijan, with some neighborhoods of Baku still getting up to a meter of rainwater

While it may seem like a conspiracy, the timing is key 🧐

Adding:

Why is it game over for US MQ-9 Reaper?

The US Air Force has already lost at least 24 MQ-9 Reaper drones worth a whopping $720 million in the Iran war, a crushing blow to what was once the pride of America’s drone fleet.

Iran has successfully exploited the "extreme vulnerabilities" of Reaper drones to its air defenses, The National Interest writes:

🔴 MQ-9 flies at low subsonic speeds

🔴 Reaper has an enormous radar signature

🔴 It operates with a predictable flight profile

All of this has made Reaper drones “no longer viable in contested airspace.”

With the Reaper’s role rapidly shrinking, its usefulness in potential conflicts with adversaries like China would be “slim to none”, The National Interest sums up.





@geopolitics_prime