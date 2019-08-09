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🔴RUDY: You Can’t BELIEVE What’s Coming Out!…These Are Crimes that Are SHOCKING! 1597-6A
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33 views • August 09, 2019
You can’t BELIEVE what’s going to come out! And this is dramatic revelation now. But Bruce Ohr should have been prosecuted and his wife for conflicts of interest ten months ago because we had a Justice Department that was completely warped. The fact is that these are crimes that are shocking! These are crimes that go to the very heart of our republic. These people had a plan to stop the Republican candidate from getting elected and then they executed a plan to remove from office on false evidence, false testimony. The whole thing was made up from the very beginning and they sold it to 90% of our media! It’s a tragedy… The dimensions of it you still don’t realize. There’s plenty of evidence of what happened in Ukraine. Plenty of evidence of what happened in UK. In Italy. This was a massive conspiracy!


E-Militia Article: You Can’t BELIEVE What’s Coming Out!… These Are Crimes that Are SHOCKING! (VIDEO) http://ow.ly/U8Tv30pkcNB You Can’t BELIEVE What’s Coming Out!… These Are Crimes that Are SHOCKING! (VIDEO) http://ow.ly/41UK30pkcQp
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