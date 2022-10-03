A MASS EXTINCTION EVENT? What is really happening.

In January of 2022, life insurance companies reported that life insurance claims, and therefore, death rates, had gone up by 40% compared to before the pandemic in working age people 18-64. But this is not from covid. Spiritual guidance explains why this trend will continue. This is an important spiritual message for all of humanity.

The Crossover has Begun: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XfinNFiTfUM

Surviving The Transformation into the Next Era:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1gN4fe39fPQ

Our Genetic Change: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gTHpRknqgtg

Things are About to Change: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wtuMprjjNwc

The Coming of the New World: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c9iXnxgg52c









