A MASS EXTINCTION EVENT? What is really happening.

In January of 2022, life insurance companies reported that life insurance claims, and therefore, death rates, had gone up by 40% compared to before the pandemic in working age people 18-64. But this is not from covid. Spiritual guidance explains why this trend will continue. This is an important spiritual message for all of humanity.
The Crossover has Begun: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XfinNFiTfUM
Surviving The Transformation into the Next Era:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1gN4fe39fPQ
Our Genetic Change: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gTHpRknqgtg
Things are About to Change: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wtuMprjjNwc
The Coming of the New World: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c9iXnxgg52c
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.