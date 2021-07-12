© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rede anti pássaros GUACAMALLAS como controle de aves em cultivos de uvas.
Follow
0
Share
Report
0 view • July 12, 2021
Como instalar de maneira simples a rede anti pássaros GUACAMALLAS, e assim oferecer uma proteção contra as aves incômodas, estas, se não são controladas devidamente, podem gerar grandes perdas no seu cultivo de uva, porque são a fonte de alimento desses animais, além da perda direta das frutas, o dano pelas aves também é mais suscetível a vários tipos de podridão da fruta.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.