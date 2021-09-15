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A Man's Rights And How To Keep Them
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46 views • September 15, 2021
Here is greg paul telling us how to exercise our God given rights. He gives the fundamental principles that will protect you in your walk through life. The legalize that has surrounded us in the name of "benefits" is overwhelming and can only be by consent as long as no one else is in danger of being harmed. Speaking truth and by asking questions, the right questions will set you free
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