PEOPLE FOR PEOPLE RADIO - SHARE WITH SHARA AND GUEST TANYA RK 11TH OCTOBER 2022

Tanya Roesler – Kirby is one of the most sought after integrative entrepreneurs in Sydney. With over 35 years of clinical experience, Tanya’s commitment to wellbeing is infectious. Her passion toward science and healing and the belief that the mind and body are intrinsically connected to our whole happiness, is reflected in her own healthy life-style and commitment to her craft. Practice, practice, practice.





SHARA

7 PM UK - 11 AM PACIFIC- 2 PM EASTERN

Be Aware. Get Activated. Take Action.



In a world of so many shifts occurring understanding that everything is energy is the most powerful tool you can have. Applying this knowledge to your everyday ways is key. This time will be used to speak about those ways to apply the codes of life to your life. Life can be hard but it doesn’t have to be. Let’s make the shift together.

Here we will engage in discussion about the awareness of events around us…. how to activate our inner knowing and ways to take action.



