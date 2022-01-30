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Dutch truckers drive in a convoy through Friesland, Netherlands, inspired by events in Canada.
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190 views • January 30, 2022
Dutch truckers drive in a convoy through Friesland, Netherlands, inspired by events in Canada.
IT'S HAPPENING! There are more of us than them! But once they build out the 5G smart Grid in the name of progress & institute Digital Currency which the US Federal Reserve (see Federal Reserve Papers) IT WILL BE TOO LATE!
IT'S HAPPENING! There are more of us than them! But once they build out the 5G smart Grid in the name of progress & institute Digital Currency which the US Federal Reserve (see Federal Reserve Papers) IT WILL BE TOO LATE!
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