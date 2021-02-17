KNOWING THE PLANS OF OUR ENEMIES - GOOD PATRIOT

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When the "powers that be" can't keep their mouths shut we use it to our advantage. In this video, I go through how they announced their past plans and how we can decode the future plans of those trying to destroy the United States and beyond.
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