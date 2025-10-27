Stock markets will lose at least 90% of their value, says Egon von Greyerz (10/23/2025)

“I am very certain that stock markets will lose at least 90% of their value in real terms, which is measured against gold.” says Egon von Greyerz, founder and chairman of the Swiss company, 'von Greyerz Gold'.

“So holders of stocks, holders of bonds, holders of financial assets are going to have destruction of their wealth that has never been seen before in history.”

“This is why it's absolutely essential [to move] from paper assets, from stock markets, from bond markets, even from property markets into physical gold and silver.”

“That's what's going to save you when the collapse starts in earnest with falls that nobody expects.”

“So get prepared, buy physical assets — gold and silver — and cut down on your other assets like stocks and bonds.”

“It's still time to preserve your wealth and to save you from seeing a total decline in your wealth by having paper assets going down by, as I said, at least 90% against real money [against gold].

“Real money is going to be gold and silver and other real assets.”

“So take the steps that you need to do — buy gold, buy silver, reduce your other financial assets, and you will sleep much better.”

-------

The full 6:28 minute video which was posted on Oct 23, 2025 titled "SILVER'S CATAPULT MOMENT: Silver’s decades of suppression have built the pressure for a historic breakout — the first signal of fiat’s final collapse", is posted here:

https://vongreyerz.substack.com/p/silvers-catapult-moment

__

His company's website can be found here:

https://vongreyerz.gold/

Credit to Seth Holehouse from "Man in America" for playing this video in his Oct 24, 2025 episode titled "The BRICS War on the Dollar Just Hit Endgame—What's Next Changes EVERYTHING", which is posted here:

https://rumble.com/v70q4uy-the-brics-war-on-the-dollar-just-hit-endgamewhats-next-changes-everything.html

Mirrored - Fat News

------------

