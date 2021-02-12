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Trump Impeachment Trial is a Sham
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80 views • February 12, 2021
Trump Impeachment Trial is a Sham
The Goal of Democrats is to Prevent Trump from Running for Office Again. Trump Did Not Incite Violence and Should not be Impeached. Trump Impeachment Trial is Unamerican and Unconstitutional. Democrats are Pushing Impeachment Only to Punish Trump
The Goal of Democrats is to Prevent Trump from Running for Office Again. Trump Did Not Incite Violence and Should not be Impeached. Trump Impeachment Trial is Unamerican and Unconstitutional. Democrats are Pushing Impeachment Only to Punish Trump
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