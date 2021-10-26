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HOW TO NOT GO INSANE! UPB Call In
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123 views • October 26, 2021
Philosopher Stefan Molyneux advances the radical notion that narcissism may have aspects of a philosophical disorder – to reject the evidence of the senses is to reject the evidence of other human beings, and end up focusing mostly, if not solely, on your own internal experiences.
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