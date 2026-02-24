Why I can’t make sense of the world. 2-20-26

It is because the dispensation of the Word of God is way beyond my comprehension. The Holy Bible describes it clearly, but I still can’t understand it. Psalms 94/11 “the LORD, knows the thoughts of man, that they are but a breath.” Ecclesiastes 8/17 “I saw all the work of God, that man cannot find out the work that is done under the sun. However much man may toil in seeking, he will not find it out.” Matthew 4/4, “Man shall not live by bread alone, but by every word that proceeds from the mouth of God.” Matthew 24/35, “Heaven and earth will pass away, but my words will not pass away.”

2Timothy chapter 3, “in the last days there will come times of stress. For men will be lovers of self, lovers of money, proud, arrogant, abusive, disobedient to their parents, ungrateful, unholy, inhuman implacable, slanderers, profligates, fierce, haters of good, treacherous, reckless, swollen with conceit, lovers of pleasure rather than lovers of God, holding the form of religion but denying the power of it.” These things are done every day by many people. And of course, I have to admit my guilt in committing senseless actions such as these.

Then, Revelations 19/12 states, “he has a name inscribed which no one knows but himself.” And Revelations 19/13 “the name by which he is called is the Word of God.” Have a great day.

1Corinthians 1/23+24, “we preach Christ crucified, a stumbling block to Jews and folly to gentiles, but to those who are called, both Jews and Greeks, Christ the power of God and the wisdom of God.”

John 1/1, “In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God.”