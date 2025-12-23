BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
A Holy Major Smackdown is Coming & Door to Grace Shuts Vision Shared 12-22-25
A word about a smackdown given to the kingdom of darkness concerning the nephilim and a vision about the door of grace being shut received from my lovely Jesus Christ.

Matthew 25:10 And while they went to buy, the bridegroom came; and they that were ready went in with him to the marriage: and the door was shut.

