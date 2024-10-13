WOE TO FAKE CHRISTIANS! Matthew 22:1-27, 20241002

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)





Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church (Vienna, Winchester, VA and Trenton, NJ)





Then spake Jesus to the multitude, and to his disciples,

2 Saying The scribes and the Pharisees sit in Moses' seat:

3 All therefore whatsoever they bid you observe, that observe and do; but do not ye after their works: for they say, and do not.

4 For they bind heavy burdens and grievous to be borne, and lay them on men's shoulders; but they themselves will not move them with one of their fingers.

5 But all their works they do for to be seen of men: they make broad their phylacteries, and enlarge the borders of their garments.

Learn more at:

First Century Gospel Church:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fcgchurch,

www.FCGCHURCHES.org and https://youtu.be/-2ZsVkFRYE4

Email: [email protected]